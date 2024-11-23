KKM Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

KKM Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,608,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after buying an additional 259,657 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,161.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 114,383 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,043.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10,290.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 99,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IYF opened at $117.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $117.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.