Korro Bio’s (KRRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO opened at $52.31 on Friday. Korro Bio has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by $0.29. As a group, analysts predict that Korro Bio will post -9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Korro Bio news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 10,216 shares of Korro Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $799,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 38.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 1.7% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,090,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 1.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 71.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 190,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

