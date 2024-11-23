Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,609 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Driven Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRVN. Baird R W upgraded Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

