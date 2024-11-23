Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $782,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $324.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.40 and its 200 day moving average is $358.05. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.84 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

