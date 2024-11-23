Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 439,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 247,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,715,000 after purchasing an additional 123,733 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 217.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2,542.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 113,337 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $9,670,000.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

