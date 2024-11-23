Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166,709 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 715.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,217 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $5,311,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,932.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 588,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 559,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,875,000 after buying an additional 521,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

JBLU opened at $6.09 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

