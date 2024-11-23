Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 41,933 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,933 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,651,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 107.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCR opened at $6.26 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

