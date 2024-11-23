Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 18,186 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,186 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after buying an additional 1,555,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,296,000 after acquiring an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,561,000 after buying an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,621,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

