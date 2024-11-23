Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 702 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.6 %

TDG stock opened at $1,260.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,359.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $949.99 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.