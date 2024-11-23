Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 53.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $114.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.