Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.39 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.51.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

