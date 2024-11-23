Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEA. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78. Lear has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $147.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,640,000 after buying an additional 109,746 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lear by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lear by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

