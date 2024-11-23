Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 56 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.39.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NOW opened at $1,060.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,064.59. The firm has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.94, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $948.53 and its 200-day moving average is $834.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,644 shares of company stock worth $19,381,744 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.