Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 67 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.57.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $294.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.98. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.68 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

