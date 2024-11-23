Leelyn Smith LLC Takes Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $33.14.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

