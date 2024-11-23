Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $653.89 and last traded at $653.11, with a volume of 130665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $625.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.54.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LII

Lennox International Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $611.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.97. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,608. The trade was a 24.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane D. Wall sold 325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.97, for a total transaction of $199,215.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,393.95. This represents a 13.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,519. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $15,416,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $11,115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1,065.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.