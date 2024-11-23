Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,094 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $72.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty Live Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.