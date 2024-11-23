Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,094 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $72.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.