Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Sells $12,841.70 in Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) President Daniel Siegel sold 2,285 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $12,841.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,108. The trade was a 40.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Daniel Siegel sold 1,048 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $5,868.80.

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $183.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 54,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

