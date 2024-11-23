LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 187.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $495,471. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.80 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Evercore ISI cut their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

