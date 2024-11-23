LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.60. 179,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,931,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in LKQ by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

