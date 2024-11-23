Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,737.24. The trade was a 17.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at $548,227,292.56. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,587 shares of company stock valued at $17,586,460. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Price Performance

L opened at $86.07 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

