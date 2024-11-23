Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $264.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $196.23 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

