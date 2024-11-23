LPL Financial LLC Acquires 24,233 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,531,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $149,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,857,000 after buying an additional 125,586 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

