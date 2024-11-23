LPL Financial LLC Buys 343,844 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $138,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,415,000 after buying an additional 696,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

