LPL Financial LLC Has $131.08 Million Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,826,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $131,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

