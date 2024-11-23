LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,433 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $105,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.45 and a twelve month high of $90.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

