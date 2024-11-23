LPL Financial LLC Purchases 193,262 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $119,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENB opened at $43.26 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.