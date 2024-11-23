LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $109,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.94 and a fifty-two week high of $121.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

