Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50.
Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.
