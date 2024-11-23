LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.34

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 61.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $8.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of LYB opened at $83.88 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

