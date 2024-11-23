M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 3,055 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.