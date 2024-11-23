M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 9,546 Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPIQ. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $271,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GPIQ opened at $48.91 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $244.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.4137 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

