M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.