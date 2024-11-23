MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells $2,470,353.60 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CFO John Kober sold 19,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $2,470,353.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,924.32. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Kober sold 2,671 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $313,762.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $134.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $140.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46,812 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $251,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Benchmark upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

