Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 503.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $597.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $456.83 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.