Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 393.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 125.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $110,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,194.11. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $95.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.