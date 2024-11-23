Mary Jennifer Oreilly Sells 2,000 Shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jennifer Oreilly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $22,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,200. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Jennifer Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soluna alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mary Jennifer Oreilly sold 3,000 shares of Soluna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $35,460.00.

Soluna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLNH opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

About Soluna

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Soluna in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Soluna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soluna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.