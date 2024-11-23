Mary Jennifer Oreilly Sells 2,000 Shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jennifer Oreilly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $22,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,200. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mary Jennifer Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Mary Jennifer Oreilly sold 3,000 shares of Soluna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $35,460.00.
NASDAQ:SLNH opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.
Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.
