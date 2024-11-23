Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $190.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $172.96 on Friday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Masimo’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 80.9% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 5,730.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $50,781,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

