Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 24 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.1% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $610.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.20. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $463.89 and a fifty-two week high of $611.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

