Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $217,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $82.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

