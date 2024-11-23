Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $290.21 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,455,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KBR were worth $290,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in KBR by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

KBR Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $61.77 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.