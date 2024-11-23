Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,998,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,134,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CGI were worth $229,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 288.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CGI by 14.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.92 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

