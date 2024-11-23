Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 232,395 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,904,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,395 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Allegion were worth $277,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 65.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $141.39 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $103.19 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average is $132.14.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

