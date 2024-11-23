Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 47,442 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,790,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $165,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1,633.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 100.9% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

IGT stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.96.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.24). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

