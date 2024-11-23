Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 15,096 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NICE were worth $180,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,699,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 30.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NICE by 39.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Price Performance

NICE opened at $176.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.65. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

