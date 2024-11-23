Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 16,959 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,429,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $246,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 330,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 753,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,213 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $182.40 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.