Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after acquiring an additional 215,452 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 4,167,726.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,716,000 after purchasing an additional 958,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 911,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,901 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after buying an additional 122,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 134,092 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $497,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,929.87. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $135,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,776.16. This trade represents a 9.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,960. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $153.95 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

