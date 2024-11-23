Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.700-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Maximus also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Maximus Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

