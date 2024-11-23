McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,510 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $236,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,302.78. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

