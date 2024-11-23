Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,509,155,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,727,000 after buying an additional 275,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after buying an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after acquiring an additional 515,751 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.